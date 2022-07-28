According to the current reigning “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE is in “great hands” moving forward.

Morgan’s comments came after Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) assumed all responsibilities in relation to the company’s creative, replacing former WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who retired from WWE last Friday. McMahon’s decision to walk away comes in the midst of an investigation into alleged hush money payments made to former employees in regard to sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Morgan, who won the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship for the first time in her career at the Money in the Bank premimun live event by cashing in the namesake briefcase, also expressed that she was “excited” about the future when speaking with The Mirror. Of course, Morgan spent a lot of time working under Levesque during the launch of her pro wrestling career. Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014 without any in-ring experience, and was ultimately trained at the WWE Performance Center before making her debut the following year on “NXT” — the brand that Levesque operated between 2012 and 2021. After spending over three years honing her craft under the guidance of Levesque and WWE’s coaches, Morgan would eventually be called-up to the main roster in 2017 with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan as part of The Riott Squad.

The 2022 women’s Money in the Bank contract winner is currently experiencing a major push on WWE programming as a single’s competitor, and it’s been reported that her recent run as a top-tier babyface is a result of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s company walk-out in May. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, in the wake of Banks’ and Naomi’s departure, WWE felt it was the right time to strap the rocket to Morgan’s back and push her to new heights. Morgan had been somewhat on the periphery of becoming a key player on the main roster over the last 12 months, beginning the road that would end in gold back in 2021, when fans began to rally behind her on “WWE SmackDown.”

While it’s yet to be seen what Levesque has cooking for Morgan and the WWE roster in the long term, the 28-year-old’s next “SmackDown” Women’s Championship defense will take place this weekend at the SummerSlam premium live event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. She will defend the gold against the woman she cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on, Ronda Rousey, in a one-on-one match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]