Mick Foley had a successful run in WWE during his professional wrestling career and it’s where he wants part of himself to be following his eventual passing.

While on “Foley is Pod”, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed a request that he had for his ashes following his eventual passing.

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes,” Foley said. “We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?”

Foley found major success in WWE both in iconic moments and career accomplishments while playing three different characters: Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind. One of the most replayed moments in WWE history is The Undertaker throwing Mick Foley off of the top of the Hell in a Cell structure through an announcer table. Other competitors like Shane McMahon have done the same, however, Foley will always be the first to do it.

Foley competed at WrestleMania on six different occasions with his first WrestleMania match taking place at WrestleMania 13, teaming with Vader to take on The British Bulldog and Owen Hart in a match that went to a double count-out. Foley’s most recent match on WrestleMania was against Edge at WrestleMania 22, a contest that saw Edge walk out victorious after spearing Foley through a table set aflame. Foley’s WrestleMania record stands at two wins, three losses, and one draw.

Throughout his WWE career, Foley racked up eight WWE Tag Team Championship victories alongside partners Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chainsaw Charlie, Kane, Al Snow, and, most famously, The Rock to form the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection. Foley also reached the pinnacle of the company and won the WWE Championship on three different occasions, with the first win taking place on Monday Night Raw. This would ultimately shift the tides in the Monday Night Wars against WCW’s Nitro.

Almost 10 years after his last championship win in professional wrestling, Foley won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in 2009 — a title he would hold for 63 days before dropping it to Kurt Angle in a four-way match that also involved Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Jeff Jarrett.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Foley is Pod” with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]