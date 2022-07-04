Miro competed against PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors at AEW X NJPW’s Forbidden Door to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion. The match was won by Death Triangle member PAC after he tapped out Connors using the Brutalizer.

In an interview with “WhatCulture Wrestling“, former three-time WWE United States Champion and former TNT Champion Miro discussed which Forbidden Door match he believed was beneath him and how he sees himself in AEW.

“I know I’m a World Champion material,” Miro said. “I know I’m in that class. I know I’m the best in AEW and it’s not going to be long before I become the World Heavyweight Title holder.

“… [Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi] is beneath me, man, that’s a secondary title,” Miro said. “That’s not what I care about. If I would’ve cared, I would’ve put myself in that battle royal, I would’ve won it all, and I would’ve gone for the Interim Championship. But until the real champion is back, that [CM] Punk guy that broke his foot or whatever he did — something broke in his body — until he comes back, I beat him for the title, then it wouldn’t matter. I wasn’t interested in charity titles.”

CM Punk defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, and Punk’s reign got off to a hot start, teaming with FTR the following Wednesday on “AEW: Dynamite” to defeat Max Caster plus Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club. Following the match, Punk called out whoever his Forbidden Door opponent would be, with Hiroshi Tanahashi answering the call. However, Punk would ultimately announce two days later on “AEW: Rampage” that he is dealing with an injury and would need surgery in order to recover.

Punk was not stripped of the title, so at Forbidden Door, Punk’s originally-scheduled opponent Tanahashi took on Jon Moxley, who qualified for the match after defeating Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of a recent “Dynamite”. Moxley wound go to Forbidden Door and defeat Tanahashi after about 18 minutes of action.

Miro returned on the June 1st edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” defeating Johnny Elite, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, in about six minutes. This was Miro’s first match with the company since losing to Bryan Danielson almost eight months prior at AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View on November 13th, 2021, in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Miro has remained undefeated in singles action since his long-anticipated return, defeating Elite and Ethan Page on the June 15th edition of “AEW: Dynamite.”

