Several matches for the August 2 episode of “NXT 2.0” have been announced.

During tonight’s show, Alundra Blayze made an appearance to announce that next week there will be a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Championship match to crown new champions.

The match will be Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

Blayze brought Roxanne Perez, the garbage can where Cora Jade threw out her NXT Tag Team title last week and had then made the Fatal 4-Way match announcement. It was in 1995 on “Raw” when the WWE Hall of Famer dropped her WWE Women’s Title in the garbage.

Jade had made her heel turn on the July 12 episode of “NXT” after she hit Perez with the tag team belt during her match with Mandy Rose.

The other matches announced for next week include Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray, Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and there will be an NXT “Heatwave” Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh to make the title match official. As noted, “Heatwave” is set for Tuesday, August 14.

Below is the announced lineup for the August 2 episode of NXT 2.0:

* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles)

* Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* NXT Heatwave Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh

* Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

Results of tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0” are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]