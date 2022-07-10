WWE Money In The Bank might have gone off the air but the show was not over, as fans in attendance witnessed Happy Corbin jump Pat McAfee near the announcer booth.

The night ended for the live fans with the former United States Champion attacking McAfee, dropping him with the End Of Days, and Pat admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was “in incredible pain, any budge hurt like hell. Turns out, no fractures in there, but I did have a severe case of whiplash.”

McAfee was shown alongside Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon later that night at UFC 276, where he was wearing a neck brace during the event, selling the attack from Corbin.

“That was out of precaution because a scum bag had attacked me immediately following Money In The Bank, going off the air on Peacock,” he said. “Michael Cole and I were just sitting there having our usual nightly wrap up like … Before we could even get our headsets off and get out of there, as the entire world was celebrating, some scumbag by the name of ‘Bum-ass Corbin’ literally attacked me from behind the barricade like a horror film — you watch it, he drags me over.”

During that post-show attack, Corbin accepted the challenge that McAfee had given him for a match at WWE SummerSlam, and WWE has since made the bout official. This will be the third main roster match that the WWE “SmackDown” commentator has had after facing Theory and Vince McMahon in respective singles matches at WWE WrestleMania 38.

“Once this neck heals up 100 percent, I am going to be f**king going. I am going to beat that guy’s ass … It’s going to be big, it’s going to be grand, and this foot is going to end up, up the ass of ‘Bum-ass Corbin’,” he said.

Along with Corbin facing McAfee, it has also been announced that Theory will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are going to main event the show as they compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a last man standing match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Pat McAfee Show” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]