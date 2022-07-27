Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.

While on his “To Be The Man podcast,” two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair commented on the possibility of Vince McMahon attending his match on July 31st.

“I’m trying to get [Vince] to come to Nashville now,” Flair said. “I want him to roast me. He certainly has in real life enough! ‘Hey, these heels don’t draw, you stupid son of a b*tch. Don’t ever bring a lawyer to see me. I don’t like lawyers. Who are these two jackoffs?'”

McMahon stepped down from his CEO and Chairman of the Board positions less than two months ago. This past Friday, he officially retired from all positions within the company, including him no longer being the head of creative. Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have taken over WWE as co-CEOs, and Stephanie’s husband and 14-time World Champion, Triple H, has taken over as the head of creative for the company.

Flair has wrestled under Vince at different points in his career, being with WWE in the early 90s and again from 2002 until his WWE retirement at WrestleMania XXIV. While on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Flair revealed he bemoaned the announcement of Vince’s retirement. At Ric Flair’s Last Match, Flair will team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, who is married to Charlotte Flair, to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, the latter of which is the man who has been helping Flair prepare for Nature Boy’s final match.

The night before this, Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Unified Tag Team Championship match when The Usos take on the Street Profits at SummerSlam, which takes place in the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here is the current card for Ric Flair’s Last match, currently available for pre-order on FiteTV:

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett)

* Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact Wrestling Championship

* Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering in a Triple Threat Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship

* Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels

* Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Ricky and Kerry Morton (with Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson)

* American Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* Marshall and Ross Von Erich vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal (James Storm, Bully Ray, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, & More TBA)

