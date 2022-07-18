The day has arrived. Ric Flair is finally ready to reveal who his opponent will be for his last match on July 31. And it will happen tonight.

A tease was first made by Conrad Thompson on Friday evening that the announcement would go down on Monday, but it was Flair who put out a message on Twitter Monday morning, giving fans more speculation as to who the adversary will be.

“On July 31, I’m coming after one of your own,” Flair tweeted. “And tonight At 6:05, the entire world will find out.” Flair also used hashtags for “WWE Raw” and “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

Lacing ‘em up one last time to face… Find out Monday 6:05.#RicFlairsLastMatch#WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/qOcwZc7qHL — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 16, 2022

On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5mc4N8cc5r — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 18, 2022

The “one of your own” comment along with the “Raw” hashtag provides added intrigue, particularly as Flair was recently added back to the WWE signature show introduction. The question of who Flair’s opponent will be has become a hot topic in the wrestling world since Ricky Steamboat shut down reports of him tagging with the Rock & Roll Express to face Flair and FTR. The announcement will be made at 6:05 PM ET as an homage to Jim Crockett Promotions.

Flair announced back in May that he’d be coming back for one last match under the classic Jim Crockett Promotions banner during Starrcast V in Nashville. Starrcast V is highlighted by “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” which has a preliminary card full of dream matches that fans can look forward to, but the weekend will also play host to “The Roast Of Ric Flair” and a Four Horsemen reunion that will feature Flair, Arn Anderson, JJ Dillon, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and Lex Luger. Most recently, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Flair is currently suffering from a foot injury, giving the Nature Boy just under two weeks to work through it and get ready for his match.

