The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in recent years within WWE, with Roman Reigns and the Usos currently holding six championship belts between them, but could there be another addition to the group in the near future?

Fans have often speculated about the idea of Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, being placed into the faction, but that now appears to be unlikely to happen as it has been reported that she and Sasha Banks were removed from WWE’s internal roster. But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other family members that could be included.

On the latest “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” WWE veteran Tamina discussed the possibility of joining the group, admitting that “anybody would love to join that Bloodline.” Tamina is connected to the Anoa’i family due to her father, Jimmy Snuka, marrying into it, and it’s well known that she is close with them in real life, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another member of the family, having recently bought her a house.

“That’s it right there, I mean you see it, that’s power, that’s our culture, that’s what they’re about,” she said. “I would love to join the Bloodline, but sometimes … you’ve just gotta wait on the timing.”

Right now, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is preparing to defend those titles against Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match at WWE SummerSlam. Meanwhile, the Usos are currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and they will be putting their titles on the line at the upcoming premium live event against the Street Profits, with a mystery special guest referee.

Tamina has most recently been involved with the 24/7 Championship scene, which at one point saw her having romantic segments with Akira Tozawa, while Reggie and Dana Brooke did the same, with all four constantly trying to take the title away from each other. Tamina is also a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Natalya.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

