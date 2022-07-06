AEW is currently being hit with injury after injury after injury, with many of their top stars, including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, having had to miss big shows like Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts. That last show saw the trend continue, as Blood and Guts participant Santana was prematurely removed from the cage after apparently blowing out his knee.

While on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on Santana’s injury.

“Obviously, it’s a very dangerous match, and going into it, we knew injuries are a possibility,” Khan said. “I think it could be a relatively long injury, so it could be a while that Santana is out, but we’re here for him in whatever he needs … It’s unfortunate that the Blood and Guts match does come with injuries, and it was a knee injury that he suffered, and hopefully he’ll be back relatively soon.”

On the June 29th edition of “AEW Dynamite,” Santana teamed with Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, who was making his “Dynamite” debut, to take on, and ultimately defeat the Jericho Appreciation Society. Shortly after entering the match Santana attempted an Uranage and did not follow through with it due to what appeared to be his knee giving out. Santana would not take part in the rest of the match, eventually leaving the cage due to the injury.

Santana and Ortiz have been with AEW since All Out 2019, when they made their debut following a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, beating up both the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks. The pair have yet to find success in terms of AEW championship gold, but have been a part of the main event of Double or Nothing in both 2020 and 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Busted Open” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]