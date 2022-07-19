We now finally know that Ric Flair’s Last Match will have Ric Flair wrestling, you guessed it, his final match, teaming with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to take on AEW star Jay Lethal and WWE EVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. As such, fans can now finally put their hard-earned money down on this match. But BetOnline hasn’t just released odds for the match; they have also released prop bets for Ric Flair’s swan song. You can see the odds below.

Tag Team Match

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo -2000 (1/20)

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal +700 (7/1)

First to Bleed

Jeff Jarrett: +125 (5/4)

Ric Flair: +175 (7/4)

Jay Lethal: +240 (12/5)

Andrade El Idolo: +400 (4/1)

Ric Flair Move Performed First

Knife Edge Chop: -110 (10/11)

Elbow Drop: +300 (3/1)

Leg Drop: +400 (4/1)

Body Slam: +500(5/1)

Figure 4: +500 (5/1)

Suplex: +900 (9/1)

Ric Flair Robe Color

Gold: +150 (3/2)

Red: +180 (9/5)

Blue: +300 (3/1)

White: +600 (6/1)

Purple: +1000 (10/1)

Black: +1200 (12/1)

Pink: +2000 (20/1)

Green: +2500 (25/1)

Will a Guitar be broken in the match?

Yes: +150 (3/2)

No: -200 (10/11)

Regarding the match, the odds seem to suggest that things will go a bit differently for Flair than in his previous two retirement matches, in which he lost to Hulk Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1994 and Shawn Michaels at WWE WrestleMania 24. Not only are he and Andrade favored to defeat Jarrett and Lethal, but they are heavy favorites to emerge victorious in Flair’s latest swan song.

One thing Flair isn’t favored for in this match, however, is to be the first man to bleed. That honor goes to Jarrett, with Flair the second biggest favorite to bleed first, followed by Lethal and Andrade. Meanwhile, Flair’s signature Knife Edge Chop is favored to be the first move “The Nature Boy” uses in the match, and the odds suggest that Jarrett will not use his signature guitar as a weapon.

Perhaps most interesting is the odds for which robe Flair will wear, with gold currently sitting as the betting favorite in front of red. It should be noted that Flair already revealed the robe he will be wearing for his entrance back in May when a trailer for a Jim Crockett Promotions action figure of Flair revealed he’d be wearing a white robe with a few other colors thrown in. White is listed as the fourth favorite to be Flair’s robe at +600 (6/1) odds.

Ric Flair’s Last Match will take place on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennesee. In addition to Flair’s final hurray, nine other matches are scheduled for the event.

