For the first time since he signed a “multi-year” contract with WWE, YouTube star Logan Paul is set to appear live on “Raw”.

WWE is promoting that Paul will be The Miz’s guest for a Miz TV segment during tonight’s episode. Miz and Paul were victorious in a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. However, after the match, Miz turned on Paul and planted his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale.

When he signed his WWE contract in late June, Paul made it clear he was not interested in future teaming with The Miz. Paul wrote “Coming 4 U @ Miz” on the back of his contract and held it up for a camera. He’s made it clear that he wants a match against Miz at SummerSlam.

Despite Paul’s public vow of vengeance, Miz has been pitching a reunion of their tag team over recent weeks. At one point, Miz declared his interest in pursuing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Paul as his partner.

Also being promoted for tonight is another title defense for “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair against Carmella. This will be the third title match between these two women in less than a month.

Belair successfully defended her title with a decisive victory over Carmella at the Money in the Bank event earlier this month. Despite that, Carmella received a title rematch on last Monday’s “Raw”. This time, Carmella was able to steal a count-out victory over Belair. A timely distraction by Becky Lynch caused Belair to not beat the referee’s 10-count to get back into the ring. The victory for Carmella did not result in a title change but it did net her another championship match.

As of early Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Logan Paul returns to “Raw”

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “Raw” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

TOMORROW NIGHT: After signing his WWE contract, @LoganPaul makes his return to #WWERaw! What will the ultimate influencer have to say to @mikethemiz ? 📺 8/7c on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/mD2N72js5E — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]