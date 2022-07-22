“The Beast” is back on tonight’s episode of WWE “SmackDown”.

Brock Lesnar will appear on the show for the first time since June 17, when he made a surprise return to WWE programming following Roman Reigns’ successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. WWE quickly announced Reigns will defend the title against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30.

This is Lesnar’s second appearance for WWE this week. He was in the opening segment during this past Monday’s “Raw”.

Lesnar is also being promoted for next Friday’s “SmackDown”. That is the last stop for WWE before it arrives at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee for SummerSlam.

Reigns is not being promoted for tonight’s “SmackDown”. He has not appeared on the show since the July 8 episode. Reigns is being promoted for this coming Monday’s episode of “Raw” from New York’s Madison Square Garden.

As of Friday morning, only one match was announced for tonight’s show. Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face Ludwig Kaiser. It’s a rematch from “SmackDown” two weeks ago when Nakamura got the win. Following the match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther punished his cohort Kaiser with a series of vicious chops to the chest, signaling a change in the dynamic of their on-screen relationship.

Tonight’s show is also promoting the debut of Maxxine Dupri, the “sister” of Max Dupri. Dupri’s Maximum Male Models are also set to unveil their 2022 beachwear line. Maxxine’s identity is a mystery. However, fans have been busy speculating over the past week.

As of Friday morning, here is the lineup announced for tonight’s show:

Brock Lesnar returns to “SmackDown”

“SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey come face to face

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Maxxine Dupri to debut alongside Maximum Male Models 2022 beachwear line

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “SmackDown” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]