AEW will be looking to shake the earth in Minnesota next week when they hold the first ever “Quake By The Lake” edition of “AEW Dynamite,” featuring a loaded card that includes two title matches. As fans wait for the show, the promotion is having a little fun with promotion, including a special surprise for fans that look hard enough at the “Quake By The Lakes” graphics.

Following “AEW Dynamite” last night, a fan on Twitter noticed a certain easter egg in the match graphic for Jon Moxley’s upcoming AEW Interim World Championship match next week. Towards the left-hand side of the graphic, two figures can be seen rowing in a boat. Upon zooming in, the fan seemed to discover that the figures were none other than Hookhausen, the tag team consisting of Hook and, you guessed it, Danhausen.

IS THAT HOOKHAUSEN IN THE LAKE??? God, I love the AEW Graphics team. pic.twitter.com/upJVWwsFrk — D1 Climax (@DrainBamager) August 4, 2022

There is no word as to why Hook and Danhausen were out for a boat ride so late in the evening, much less in a graphic to promote a match they weren’t even involved in. Nevertheless, many have gotten a kick out of the easter egg and its possible suggestion that Danhausen and the brand new FTW World Champion could be making an appearance at “Quake By The Lake” next week.

If Hookhausen does appear on “Dynamite: Quake By The Lake” next week, it will add to an already loaded show. As noted, Moxley will defend the AEW Interim World Championship, and we now know it will be against Chris Jericho, under his “Lionheart” persona. Also announced is TBS Champion Jade Cargill issuing an open challenge, Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match, and a lucha libre dream match between Los Faccion Ingobernables (Andrade El Idolo and Rush) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) in a Tornado Tag Match.

As per usual, “AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake” will air at 8 p.m. EST, only on TBS.

