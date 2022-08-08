Vince McMahon may have retired from his duties as WWE CEO, chairman, and head of creative, but that hasn’t stopped some wrestling fans from wondering if McMahon still has major influence over WWE from the shadows, and former WWE talent have expressed their doubts that anything will really change. According to a new report, however, Vince really is gone from the company.

Fightful is reporting that multiple sources within WWE have stressed to them that McMahon is no longer pulling the strings within WWE. An example cited was the first episode of “WWE Raw” following WWE SummerSlam, with sources telling Fightful the show was meant as a statement to show fans that a new regime, headed by new head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is now running the show.

To further drive home the point, one source told Fightful that neither SummerSlam nor the following “Raw” would’ve resembled anything like what was actually broadcast if McMahon was in still charge, even stating that Dakota Kai wouldn’t have made her return at SummerSlam under the old regime. They further noted that “Raw” likely would’ve been many rematches from SummerSlam, a staple of post-PLE “Raws” during McMahon’s recent tenure.

Sources also told Fightful that Levesque, who is also the new EVP of Talent Relations, was already working to improve the backstage environment and that McMahon no longer had any say in WWE creative. Other changes noted to Fightful included those backstage no longer having to wait for higher-ups to clear ideas with McMahon, another sign that things are running smoother prior to showtime.

Fightful did note that while McMahon has no more say in WWE, there are still rumors that he’s gaining information regarding WWE’s creative process, although sources were quick to note that he was very limited in receiving intel. While not confirmed, the report also stated that McMahon may be receiving limited access to WWE facilities.

