Since unifying the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38 in April, Roman Reigns has defended his titles on only two occasions – against Riddle on the 6/17 “WWE SmackDown” and Brock Lesnar at last Saturday’s SummerSlam.

In comparison, Becky Lynch was a model of consistency after she captured the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Titles at WrestleMania 35, wrestling on a weekly basis at both televised and live events. After dropping one of the titles to Charlotte Flair, Lynch continued to defend the Red Brand’s title for over a year until she was forced to relinquish it so she could go on maternity leave.

On Tuesday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to compare the two historic dual title reigns. In response, Lynch seemingly mocked Reigns for wrestling as a part-timer while holding the company’s two world championships.

Me, I showed up to work. https://t.co/16aD7wTwHK — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME pic.twitter.com/HIIwLdGvFc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2022

The Tribal Chief has yet to respond to Lynch’s jab.

It should be noted that Reigns did defend his titles at several live events against Drew McIntyre back in April and May, but he’s had only two televised defenses thus far. His next defense will come in exactly a month against McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. According to oddsmakers, Reigns is favored to retain his titles and continue his historic run.

Reigns’ limited TV and premium live event appearances in 2022 have left a lot of fans on social media frustrated. To make matters worse, Reigns is not advertised for October’s Extreme Rules, which means the Undisputed Universal Championship might not be defended at that event in Philadelphia either. Unless, of course, McIntyre prevails at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is expected to miss at least several months of in-ring action after she suffered a separate shoulder in her match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. In a promo segment on “WWE Raw” this week, Lynch teased ditching her “Big Time Becks” persona to bring back her “The Man” gimmick upon her return. She is expected to feud with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai when she returns, after the new women’s stable carried out a backstage attack on Lynch on Monday. As seen below, Bayley and Lynch exchanged some words on Twitter on Tuesday.

Cause you suck. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

