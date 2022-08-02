Ever since the first WrestleMania, WWE has been keen on including celebrities in certain on-screen roles, such as special guest GMs, special guest refs, or even as wrestlers themselves. In the last couple of years, Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are two celebrities who have impressed WWE audiences with their skills and dedication to putting on a good match.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Former WWE Champion Damian Priest commented on if Bad Bunny and Logan Paul could put on a match WWE fans would be happy with.

“I know Bad Bunny can,” Priest said. “I don’t know Logan [Paul] to that extent, I haven’t worked with him. But, I know I guess the drive that he has so all jokes aside, I think they’re good. When, it’s cool that the narrative has changed as far as celebrities coming into WWE as it was just ‘Haha, I’m here doing that wrestling thing, and then I’m going to leave after I promoted my stuff.’

“I think Bad Bunny kind of changed that a little bit when he came in and actually came in for a long period of time, put in the world moved to Florida, and trained full time … As long as he takes it seriously like it seems he is, I could see the both of them putting on a good performance.”

Bad Bunny is a successful music artist, leaning mostly towards Hispanic music and Logan Paul is a famous podcaster, YouTuber, and social media influencer.

Bunny and Paul have both wrestled two matches for WWE, with Bunny first wrestling on night one of WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny had hit a Canadian Destroyer on Morrison towards the end of the match. Bunny and Priest walked away with the first victory of Bunny’s career.

Bunny has since wrestled in the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. He was able to eliminate two former World Champions, Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. Bunny would wind up making it into the final five of the Rumble, before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

Paul appeared for WWE on night two of WrestleMania 37, accompanying Sami Zayn to the ring during his match and feud with Kevin Owens. Owens won the hard-hitting match and following the match, Paul received a Stunner from Owens.

Paul would be back, the following year at WrestleMania 38, this time with The Miz. They defeated the Mysterios in a tag team match. It was the first WrestleMania win for Miz in 9 years, the last being when he defeated Bad News Barrett for the Intercontinental Championship on the pre-show of WrestleMania 29.

Following the tag team match, Miz turned on Paul, hitting the influencer with a Skull Crushing Finale. However, Miz would not see the end of Paul as he would be back for revenge, which he got at SummerSlam 2022 when Paul defeated Miz with the move that Miz turned on him with, the Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul is currently signed to WWE, however, he is not engaged in any feud at the moment.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit give an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]