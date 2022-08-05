WWE has announced a high stakes gauntlet match for tonight’s edition of “WWE SmackDown”.

Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler will battle to determine the next challenger to current “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, a match that will take place at Clash of the Castle on September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Two women will begin the action in the ring with one another. After one of them is pinned or submitted, another will enter and face the woman left standing, until all competitors have entered and only one remains. The order in which the women will enter has yet to be revealed.

Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank last month after winning the titular Money in the Bank briefcase during the show and cashing it in later that same night following Ronda Rousey’s match against Natalya. Morgan then faced Rousey at WWE Summerslam in her first title defense, a match that saw a controversial ending after Rousey locked Morgan in an arm bar. Morgan managed to counter it into a pin, but tapped out before the referee could finish his three count. Nonetheless, the referee’s decision was a Morgan victory by pinfall. Rousey then attacked the official after her loss, a move that let to the announcement that she’s been suspended and fined last week for her actions. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported earlier this week that Rousey’s absence is expected to be short, as she herself is booked for the show in Cardiff.

Wrestling INC.’s live coverage for “SmackDown” begins at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. Here is the current lineup for the show:

* Gauntlet match to determine who will challenge Liv Morgan for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle

* Roman Reigns to address Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Clash for the Castle

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser — if Nakamura wins, he gets a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

