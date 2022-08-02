For a few months now, fans have been wondering if something was up between Mick Foley and the Undertaker after Taker forgot to mention Foley during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, which upset Foley’s daughter, Noelle. Undertaker would later address the omission, and everything seemed fine between the wrestling legends when they were spotted sitting together this past weekend at “Ric Flair’s Last Match.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Foley talked about attending the final match of Flair’s career and officially set the record straight regarding himself and Undertaker.

“My son Hugh went along for a boy’s night out with Dad — and what an amazing night we had!” Foley said. “Not only did I get to put my daughter’s boyfriend, Frank the Clown, in his place, but we took in some great matches, I saw some old friends, and was part of the joyous atmosphere backstage – the likes of which I have seldom seen. I did not even know that The Undertaker was coming until about 20 minutes before he arrived. It certainly was good to sit with and reminisce with someone I had so much shared history with. And no, there is no heat whatsoever between me and The Undertaker.

“Great matches come and go. On the occasions I had to headline PPV shows, you walk through the curtain after the match, and the crew is breaking down the arena, and there’s only a handful of your colleagues who haven’t hit the road. WrestleMania would be the major exception to that rule. But last night, there was this amazing sense of history and joy backstage. I am so glad I had a chance to be part of a great night of wrestling history.

Foley also addressed his Twitter account being hacked over the weekend.

“In not-so-good news, my Twitter account has been hacked,” Foley said. “Someone is trying to extort me for money, and until further notice, or you see a video of me saying otherwise, please don’t fall for any scams this person is trying to perpetuate.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts