During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.

While speaking with Bill Apter in an interview with Sportskeeda, the AEW announcer revealed how unstoppable Wardlow could possibly become, when asked how a best of three series between himself and Wardlow would go.

“I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor,” Henry said. “And he’s going to be even better. The Wardlow we see right now, in a best of three, I think a Mark Henry might beat that guy. But in the next two years, Wardlow is going to be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then that guy, the best of three is going to be 3-0.”

While Henry may believe a peak “World’s Strongest Man” would defeat Wardlow at this moment, the run the AEW star is on now may suggest otherwise. Wardlow is 9-0 in the last three months, with his biggest victories coming over MJF at AEW Double or Nothing and in his TNT Championship victory over then-champion Scorpio Sky on the July 6 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” He successfully defended the championship for the first time a week later against Orange Cassidy.

While Wardlow’s next challenger isn’t known at this time, he notably confronted Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt this past Friday on “AEW Rampage” after the trio attacked Cassidy and the Best Friends following a trios match. Lethal is scheduled to face Cassidy this Wednesday on “Dynamite” in a match with potential title ramifications.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts