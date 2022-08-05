The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway.

In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”

Banks’ tweet refers to her upcoming appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Con (C2E2), set to begin today and lasting until August 7. She quote retweeted the Con’s Twitter announcement of her forthcoming appearance that was posted out on July 13 this morning (and, oddly, has since been deleted). Banks is set to appear at the Con on Saturday and Sunday — Naomi, who Banks walked out with after relinquishing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, is also scheduled to appear at the Con, with tickets currently available to have a photo op with both. WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Lita, Trish Stratus, and The Undertaker, as well as AEW’s Danhausen, are all penciled in to appear at the convention, as well.

💙 https://t.co/X8A6azdFKW — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 5, 2022

Banks and Naomi captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on night two of WrestleMania 38 by defeating then-champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a fatal four-way tag team match. In the weeks that followed, backstage frustrations boiled to the surface when a creative dispute with former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon reportedly saw the pair pack their bags and leave the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, before that night’s episode of “WWE Raw” began. It was said that the duo placed their title belts on then-EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ desk and left. Later that week on “WWE SmackDown,” Michael Cole publicly commented on the alleged walk out while live on-air — to the apparent surprise of co-commentator Pat McAfee — saying that Banks and Naomi had let the fans down before confirming they had been stripped of the titles and suspended indefinitely.

Now, with McMahon out of the picture following his resignation amid allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity that involved millions of dollars in hush money being paid to former employees, it has been reported by “Wrestling Observer Live” that WWE have come to some sort of agreement with Banks and Naomi for them to return to the company, though they have yet to make a televised appearance.

