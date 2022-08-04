Of all the news to come out from WWE’s tryouts SummerSlam weekend, arguably the biggest story was that former NBA Champion and 8-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard took part in the tryouts, cutting a strong promo and receiving praise from WWE Head of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H. And while Howard hasn’t signed a deal with WWE yet, some in the company are already suggesting high-profile managers for him.

On Thursday afternoon, Greg Miller, the host of WWE’s “This Is Awesome” on Peacock, tweeted out a “thank you” to celebrities such as Guy Fieri and singer Sisqo for reaching out to him after several WWE personalities were mean to him for managing Howard this past weekend. This prompted a response from the man best known for “The Thong Song.”

“They ain’t have to do you like that man,” SisQo tweeted.

Every action has a response, and SisQo’s tweet promoted as much from WWE’s Kayla Braxton. The host of “The Bump” offered the recording artist a special invitation going forward.

“Don’t feed into his nonsense, SisQo,” Braxton tweeted, referring to Miller. “However, you’re welcome to join us anytime and I’ll ask The Bump’s close, personal friend Dwight Howard if there’s a spot for you on his management team once he joins WWE.”

How soon a potential Howard/SisQo WWE pairing, however plausible it may or may not be, can come together will largely depend on Howard. The NBA star is currently an unrestricted free agent, having last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season on a veteran’s minimum contract. Howard stated months ago he had no plans to retire just yet, indicating that a WWE run may need to wait out until the 36-year-old has left the game for good.

