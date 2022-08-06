Of all the things people may have expected from Netflix’s “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” documentary series, an appearance from a young Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was not one of them. And yet, shortly after the release of the series on August 3, some fans took to social media to speculate about footage that appeared to show the future WWE star excitedly celebrating being at the festival.

Wait The Miz on that Woodstock 99 Documentary on Netflix 😂😂😂@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/Ip7qvWU38E — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) August 4, 2022

As of this writing, The Miz hasn’t commented about the video and whether or not that is him in the footage. However, an Instagram post by Miz from March 2017 that recently resurfaced seems to confirm that the former WWE Champion was at the three-day festival back in July 1999.

“Workout music for the day,” Miz said. “Saw Limp Bizkit live at Woodstock 1999 and they rocked the place. Till this day it was the best festival I’ve ever been to. I know there was a lot of bad press and certain things that I heard happened there were inexcusable but the experience I had was a celebration for the love of music with friends. I saw incredible live concerts from my favorite bands The Offspring, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Kid Rock, Insane Clown Posse, and Bush. I wish everyone could’ve had the same experience and I hope someday we can have a celebration without all the BS.”

As the Netflix documentary notes and Miz alludes to, the Woodstock ’99 festival was notorious for its controversies, with environmental issues, high cost of facilities, violence, and vandalism all plaguing the July weekend. Police in the area would later investigate four instances of rape, and there were two eyewitness accounts that reported two incidents of gang rape during concert sets from Korn and Limp Bizkit, two bands Miz watched perform at the festival.

The Miz has most recently been seen at WWE SummerSlam, coming up short against Logan Paul in singles action, and then on “WWE Monday Night Raw,” where he and Mustafa Ali lost to AJ Styles in a triple threat match.

