You can now count Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among the many fans of In-N-Out Burger.

The Hollywood star and former WWE headliner shared a cheat meal “for the history books” on his Instagram account Sunday. Johnson devoured a pair of Double-Double burgers loaded with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheese, with a double order of fries accompanying the mouthwatering duo. Johnson topped off his cheat meal with a combo pour of Teremana Blanco and Teremana Reposado tequila. He is the founder of the tequila brand.

The self-described “cheeseburger connoisseur” said it’s his first time trying In-N-Out, and gave the combo a “thumbs up” in his Instagram post, writing that he will now add In-N-Out to “the list”.

Johnson is far from the only fan of In-N-Out to come from the world of pro wrestling. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Kazuchika Okada is also a fan. He and Tomohiro Ishii visited a location while they were in California for an NJPW event last November. Elswhere, the former AEW team SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) visited an In-N-Out for an episode of “Being The Elite” in 2018.

Johnson’s cheat meal is well-earned. He’s keeping a busy schedule promoting the upcoming release of his superhero movie “Black Adam” and working behind the scenes as a co-owner of the rebooted XFL, which is preparing to kick off its first season under his ownership in February. He also recently appeared as the “master of ceremonies” for Discovery’s “Shark Week” event.

Despite his busy schedule, rumors persist that The Rock will return to WWE to challenge his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at next year’s WrestleMania. Rock has not had a match in a WWE ring in over six years and has not appeared live during a WWE broadcast since the October 4, 2019 episode of “WWE SmackDown”, which was the show’s debut on FOX.

