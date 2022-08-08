Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s short run as head of WWE creative has already been met with a positive response, with “The Game” bringing in several former “NXT” talents like Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux. The latter two returned on this past week’s episode of “WWE SmackDown,” when Kross attacked Drew McIntyre before confronting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This marks Kross’ first appearance in the WWE since he was released by the company this past November, where he worked on the main roster without his wife and under different attire than he was used to. According to Fightful, Triple H was “dismayed” by the way Kross and Scarlett were handled on the main roster by Vince McMahon and company last year, as he was a big supporter of the duo — a fact that likely led to their return on “SmackDown” and Kross’ apparent positioning as a top star from the jump. According to a separate report from the PWInsider, the duo had been in constant conversation with WWE about coming back to the company since their release, and Triple H is envisioning Kross as the number two heel on “SmackDown” next to Reigns. As far as where Kross fits into the McIntyre/Reigns storyline, it’s being suggested that WWE could throw Kross into their match at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, making it a triple threat.

While Kross was working outside of WWE, it’s been reported that he was “adamant” about having his wife remain a part of his presentation. This issue would cost him a match against current TNT Champion Wardlow when AEW did not want to bring in Bordeaux along with him. According to Fightful, Kross did not want his look and feel to resemble that of his “WWE Raw” run, which left a bad taste and feel in the mouths of his fans.

During his time away, Kross had been working for several promotions including MLW and NJPW Strong, though Fightful says Kross and Bordeaux never signed MLW contracts and never committed to the Control Your Narrative promotion, even though they were advertised for the upcoming CYN live tour. Kross was also involved in “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” where he defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

