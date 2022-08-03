“Hangman” Adam Page has made it to the top of the AEW mountain, having won the coveted World Championship, the Tag Team Championships with Kenny Omega, and managing to become one of the most over stars on the entire roster. There is still one set of titles that the Millennial Cowboy has yet to win: the newly added Trios Championship.

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought lately,” said Page at GalaxyCon 2022 in Raleigh. “A part of me says that if I were to go for those titles, I would be teaming with the Dark Order, but I would say if they’re entering the tournament, I would like to support them in the same way they supported in the search of championships and let it not be about me. Let it be by them, for them.”

Page and Dark Order have a history that dates back to early last year. The faction made attempts to recruit Page but was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, they still had Page’s back, celebrating various pay-per-views wins and teaming up with him to face the Elite. They would all eventually become allies with one another before Page would win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. They would also support Page after he lost the title to CM Punk and continue to have his back to this day.

The AEW Trios Championships were announced during the July 27 edition of “Dynamite” after commentary announced that a tournament would be held over the coming weeks to determine the final two groups that will be facing off at the All Out event on September 4 at the NOW Arena in Chicago. Participants for the tournament are still to be announced, but it will be interesting to see any new additions to the roster as a result of the creation of the new division.

