Reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is slated to defend both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, but will that match change now that Karrion Kross has seemingly been inserted into the main event scene?

Kross made a shocking return to WWE last Friday night with Scarlett on “WWE SmackDown,” attacking McIntyre while his valet (and real-life wife) Scarlett placed an hourglass on the ring apron in front of Reigns and the Usos. The move left many wondering if plans for the title were set to change now that Paul “Triple H” Levesque is shaking things up behind the scenes in his new role as head of creative, but it appears that Kross will have to bide his time, for now. As per Dave Meltzer, who discussed the forthcoming United Kingdom event on Wrestling Observer Radio, the main event of Clash at the Castle is set to remain intact as Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

Kross initially joined WWE in February 2020 and debuted with Scarlett two months later on “NXT” — the brand that was led by Levesque at the time. Kross went on to capture the “NXT” Championship at TakeOver: XXX in August that same year, defeating Keith Lee in a one-on-one bout, but would relinquish the title days later due to a shoulder injury. Kross would pick up where he left off in April 2021, winning the “NXT” title for a second time, before ultimately being called up to the main roster three months later — without the “NXT” Championship or Scarlett — losing to Jeff Hardy in less than two minutes on “WWE Raw.” Kross’ gimmick would be altered on the main roster into a poorly received gladiator-themed character after losing the “NXT” title in August 2021. He would ultimately be released from his contract, along with Scarlett, later that year.

Meltzer went on to disclose that he is unsure when Kross will be presented with a major world championship opportunity, if at all. He said that he does not believe anyone will take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns until he has faced his cousin, The Rock. Of course, a clash between Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for some time now, with reports frequently suggesting that the bout could indeed take place at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California, next year. However, Meltzer himself raised doubts about The Rock’s availability for the match as recently as yesterday.

