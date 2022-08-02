Three title matches are on tap and a rivalry could come to an end in a Falls Count Anywhere match on tonight’s episode of “WWE NXT”.

Mandy Rose is set to defend her “NXT” Women’s Championship against Sarray. Rose is already set to defend her title against Zoey Stark on the special Heatwave episode of “NXT” coming up on Tuesday, August 16. Stark earned the title match by winning a 20-woman battle royal last month. However, Sarray was recently visiting “NXT UK” and missed out on that opportunity. She returned on last Tuesday’s episode and challenged Rose to a title match.

The Creed Brothers are set to put their “NXT” Tag Team Titles on the line tonight against Tony D’Angelo and his top lieutenant, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. D’Angelo pinned one-half of the champions, Julius Creed, as his “family” one an eight-man tag team match on last Tuesday’s “NXT”.

The vacant “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a four-way match. The competing teams are scheduled to be Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon, and the two-time former champions: Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. The latest title reign for Dolin and Jayne ended on The Great American Bash special nearly one month ago when they were dethroned by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. However, Jade turned on Perez one week later and then dumped her title belt in the trash, leading to the titles being vacated.

Also tonight, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner are set to collide in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Their last match ended in a double count-out, which saw them brawl throughout the building and outside into the parking lot. The two also brawled outside the arena following the live broadcast of “SmackDown” last month.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

“NXT” Women’s Championship Match: Sarray vs. Mandy Rose (c)

“NXT” Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

“NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh sit down for NXT Heatwave Summit

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “NXT” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

