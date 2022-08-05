The fallout from SummerSlam will play out on tonight’s “WWE SmackDown” episode.

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event at SummerSlam this past Saturday night. It was a wild Last Man Standing match that saw Lesnar at one point use a tractor to lift part of the ring, causing it to tip and sending Reigns tumbling out to the arena floor. Despite the heavy machinery used by Lesnar, Reigns found a way to prevail, thanks to some outside assistance from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman, who was driven through the announce table with an F5 delivered by Lesnar.

Reigns’ current run carrying the WWE Universal Championship belt recently eclipsed 700 days. He took the WWE Championship from Lesnar in the main event at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns’ next title challenger will be Drew McIntyre, who defeated Sheamus during last Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”. McIntyre is set to face Reigns at next month’s Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

Ronda Rousey is now serving an indefinite storyline suspension after she attacked the referee following her loss to “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey forced Morgan to tap out to an armbar. However, the referee did not see Morgan tapping out and instead counted Rousey’s shoulders down for the pin. In addition to attacking the referee after the match, Rousey also laid out Morgan.

Rousey’s “suspension” shouldn’t last long. Rousey is reportedly expected to return to WWE programming in time to set up a match for her at Clash at the Castle.

Pat McAfee is expected to be back at his usual post on commentary. He’s coming off a win over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

As of Friday morning, no matches have been announced for tonight’s show.

