Backstage AEW News Regarding Scrapped Jon Moxley Plans

It's been one hell of a week for AEW's Jon Moxley. He began it by losing the AEW World Championship at All Out to CM Punk, only to find himself part of the AEW World Title tournament on "AEW Dynamite" after Punk was forced to vacate the title due to injury and a reported backstage brawl following All Out. Much like Dante from "Clerks," this all occurred when Mox wasn't even supposed to be there.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided some insight into what the original plans were for Moxley before things went haywire following All Out. According to Meltzer, AEW's plan was for Moxley to leave All Out with a major angle for his return. Obviously, that changed and Khan call on Moxley, Chris Jericho, Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson to help bolster the product while multiple top stars are reportedly suspended.

Earlier in the issue, Meltzer alluded to Moxley having vacation time following All Out, which would lead to "a return with emphasis." In his promo Wednesday night, Moxley alluded to having originally been set for vacation time before being called in for "Dynamite." While not confirmed, it is likely Moxley would've been off from AEW till October, when the promotion would've returned to Cincinnati, Moxley's hometown.

Instead, Mox will now look to become the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion by winning the AEW World Title tournament. Having secured a first-round bye, he is scheduled to face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin next week on "AEW Dynamite" with the winner going on to the finals at "AEW Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe stadium, where they'll face the winner of Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson.