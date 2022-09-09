Tony Khan Hypes Title Match For Tonight's AEW Rampage

It's Friday, which means the clip of Daniel Craig saying "Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend" will be filling up social media timelines and "AEW Rampage" will be airing later this evening. And while AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is excited for the whole card, there's one match he's decided to highlight as we crawl ever so closer to show time.

On Twitter this afternoon, Khan talked up the collision between two opponents on "Rampage" tonight and gave fans a little bit of a reminder as well.

"At the end of ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022, newly crowned ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with Wheeler Yuta to stare down Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler after they retained the ROH World Tag Team Title," Khan tweeted. "TONIGHT, ROH World Title, Claudio vs Dax FREE on AEW Rampage on TNT."

Indeed, Castagnoli and Yuta, then Ring of Honor Pure Champion, appeared following Wheeler and Harwood's successful ROH Tag Team Title defense over the Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July, only hours after Castagnoli had defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship. Any potential issues between the two sides hadn't surfaced until AEW announced the match on "Dynamite" this Wednesday.

This will be Castagnoli's fourth defense of the ROH World Title, having previously retained it in matches against Konosuke Takeshita, Dustin Rhodes, and Ari Daivari. In addition to Castagnoli vs. Harwood, "Rampage will feature Serena Deeb taking on Madison Rayne and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in an AEW World Title tournament match. As usual, the show will air at 10 p.m. EST on TNT, as noted by Khan.