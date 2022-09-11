Booker T Names AEW Star Who Is 'The Smartest Guy In The Room'

AEW has been surrounded by controversy and backstage issues ever since the media scrum following All Out, however, some of the talents are not involved in the drama. Six-time former world champion Booker T revealed on "The Hall of Fame" podcast who he believes is the "smartest guy" in the AEW locker room at the moment.

"[Chris Jericho] is the smartest guy in the room," Booker T said. "You can see how frustrated he is, he was with it. He held it in very, very well. You can see how frustrated he is with those guys around there because you don't realize how good it is til you're gone."

Jericho has been with AEW since the creation of the company, even headlining their first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019 against Kenny Omega. Since then, Jericho has become the inaugural AEW World Champion All Out 2019, holding the title for 182 days, successfully defending it three times before losing the title to Jon Moxley at Revolution 2020.

The Lionheart has also been responsible for heading up two different factions thus far in AEW. The now-defunct Inner Circle contained Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz, with MJF and Wardlow being part of the faction for a short while prior to them turning on the group and forming their own. Jericho currently is leading a self-serving faction known as the Jericho Appreciation Society with Guevara, Hager, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Tay Conti, and the newest member Anna Jay. The faction was created following the implosion of the Inner Circle during Jericho's feud with Eddie Kingston that lasted from late 2021 until July.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.