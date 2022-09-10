Former TNT Champion Advances To Face Jon Moxley In AEW Title Tournament

Sammy Guevara is moving on to the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions to determine a new AEW World Champion.

On this past Friday's episode of "Rampage", Guevara defeated Darby Allin in a quarterfinal match with the help of some of his fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members. In the closing moments of the contest, Anna Jay A.S. ran down to the ring and distracted the referee which allowed Guevara's wife, Tay Melo, to throw a skateboard in the ring. Guevara took advantage and hit Allin with a low blow which led to him getting the win.

This isn't the first time that Guevara and Allin have competed in singles action against one another, as they had come face-to-face on three other occasions. They've now both taken home two wins apiece. Both men are also former TNT Champions, with Guevara holding the belt three times and Allin being the longest reigning titleholder.

Guevara will be facing Jon Moxley on this upcoming Wednesday's "Dynamite" in Albany, New York. On the other side of the bracket, Guevara's mentor, Chris Jericho will be taking on Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson in a rematch from All Out.

Tony Khan announced that the AEW World Championship was vacated on Wednesday night's "Dynamite." This followed a physical backstage altercation following Sunday's All Out pay-per-view involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and others. Leading up to that, Punk had taken shots at The Elite about their job performances as EVPs and accused them of leaking stories to the media.