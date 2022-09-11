Chris Jericho Comments On Whether He Wants AEW EVP Role

Chris Jericho has been with AEW since it's inception, headlining the first PPV against Kenny Omega, as well as becoming the inaugural champion later that year at All Out. While Jericho acts as a leader backstage, he is not an EVP in the company, with the current EVPs being Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks facing suspensions following a serious backstage alteration following the All Out media scrums. On Inside The Ropes, Jericho discussed if he would like an EVP role within AEW.

"I don't need a job title to help the company," six-time WWE World Champion Jericho said. "Whenever I show up to TV it's constant, you know, constant working from 2:00 until the show is over whether I'm wrestling or not, and that's the way it should be ... I don't have a problem with giving advice and helping people, it's what I'm there for. It's part of my job. I don't need, like I said, it doesn't have to be written on a business or, you know, director of EVP or whatever the f*** it is. Who cares? I'm Chris Jericho."

When AEW began, the company had four EVPs, however, this past January, Cody Rhodes wrestled his last match for the company and left for WWE. In leaving AEW, he is not affiliated with AEW anymore whatsoever in any capacity, whether that be backstage or on-screen.

