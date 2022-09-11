Eric Bischoff On If Backstage Tensions Ever Boiled Over In WCW Like They Have In AEW
Disagreements are common in any workplace, however, AEW took that to a whole different level following the All Out media scrums, as there was an altercation backstage that resulted in ten people being suspended. "In all of years I spent in WWE as a talent, I never witnessed anything like what happened in AEW," Bischoff said on his "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff" podcast. "I never even witnessed like, what had happened in WCW under my watch when things got tense and out of control. It was a very, very well-managed locker room and roster."
Those currently facing reported suspensions following the altercation are Ace Steel, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. With some comparing AEW to the defunct WCW from over 20 years ago, Eric Bischoff, former Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of WCW who has not been light on criticism towards AEW in the past, discussed if backstage tensions arose in WCW like they have in AEW.
The backstage incident followed Punk's comments at the All Out media scrum where he insulted the EVPs, i.e. Omega and the Young Bucks, leading to a backstage altercation where Punk and Steel were on one side and Elite on the other. The AEW World Championship, which was won by Punk at All Out, has been vacated following the events that transpired, as have the AEW World Trios Championships, which were held by Omega and the Young Bucks who became the first champions the Sunday prior.
Bischoff believes Tony Khan should lean into a former multi-time World Champion more.
AEW has a wealth of talent, with some of the more experienced talents helping out such as Mark Henry and Paul Wight, and Bischoff believes that AEW CEO Tony Khan should take two wrestlers who have been in the business for 30+ years out to dinner.
"Lean into Chris Jericho," Bischoff said. "Chris Jericho has, from what I've seen, and I can't believe it not be true, Chris Jericho has that kind of respect and experience ... If I was Tony Khan, I would taking Chris Jericho and William Regal out for dinner and I would ask them for help ... Tony [Schiavone] is another guy that commands his own type of respect because he's a level-headed, non-political, pretty straight forward guy, and that's also needed. But, in terms of respect on that roster, you need a Chris Jericho."
Jericho has been in the wrestling business since 1990, wrestling in organizations all around the world such as WWE, AEW, WCW, NJPW, ECW, and more, and has won seven World Championships across all major promotions. Jericho has been with AEW since their inaugural PPV and although he is not an EVP in the company, he has stated that he doesn't necessarily need a certain position of power to garner respect.
