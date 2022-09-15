Bobby Fish Compares How He Was Treated By Triple H And Tony Khan

Bobby Fish has recently departed AEW following the two sides' inability to reach a deal, with him wrestling his last match for the company on the July 18th edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation." Prior to working in AEW, Fish spent about four years under Paul "Triple H" Levesque while in WWE's developmental brand, "NXT," where he found much success in "NXT's" tag team division alongside the Undisputed Era. With this history in mind, Fish recently discussed if he ever felt the validation from AEW CEO Tony Khan that he had previously felt with Levesque.

"No, I felt like I had those instances for myself," Fish said during an appearance on "Wrestling Headlines." "Getting that look or that nod from anybody in the back? No. Nowhere near what I felt, the pride I felt working under Hunter."

Fish spent almost a year in AEW, making his debut on the October 6th, 2021, edition of "AEW Dynamite" following his release from WWE just a couple of months prior, unsuccessfully challenging then-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the title on the night of his debut. Fish wrestled 27 total matches for the company, with one of those taking place on AEW's first PPV of 2022, Revolution, when he and Kyle O'Reilly challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks and then-champions Jurassic Express.

Fish has most recently been making headlines by vocally criticizing former AEW World Champion CM Punk in the wake of Punk's scathing comments toward several of his AEW co-workers during the post-All Out media scrum, which led to a backstage brawl whose consequences are still unfolding as of this writing.

