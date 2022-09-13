William Regal Addresses Locker Room Issues With 'The Boys' Back In The Day

Following AEW's fourth pay-per-view this year, All Out, CM Punk made his feelings about certain subjects such as the Elite as EVPs and Colt Cabana well-known, and after the media scrums, a backstage fight occurred. The incident involved Kenny Omega, CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Ace Steel, all of which have either been suspended or asked not to come back to AEW until an investigation has been completed. AEW Coach and former "NXT" General Manager William Regal addressed how issues in the locker room would go down with the boys back in the day.

"One of the main jobs that I had, it wasn't even in my job title, but it's the kind of person I am, and I was doing it before the job I had for the last ten years; I can put fires out with people," Regal said on "Gentleman Villain." "I've put a lot of fires out with people and I can still do it with people if they ask me ... If you let things get out of hand and you let people start gossiping and people get into their own groups of friends and it just becomes more and more and every little story, it becomes bigger ... There is nothing and nobody bigger than a myth and once a myth starts, or whatever it is, or a bit of gossip, it starts growing and growing and growing."

Regal, nor none of the Blackpool Combat Club, were involved in the brawl which left both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships vacated by AEW CEO Tony Khan on "AEW: Dynamite." Meanwhile, BCC members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are both currently competing in the tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion.

