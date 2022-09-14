AEW Fight Forever Promotional Plans May Have Changed Due To Suspensions

If, by this point, you've become sick of hearing all about the AEW backstage brawl between the Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel, you're not alone. Alas, the biggest story in wrestling continues on, as fans, pundits, and everyone else involved in the industry is waiting to see who gets suspended and who gets fired. Or, in the case of a recent report, who will be at "Dynamite" tonight and what this all means for AEW's upcoming video game, "Fight Forever."

In an update that will shock very few people, Fightful Select is reporting that the main principles of the brawl, including Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Punk, and Steel, are not at the "AEW Dynamite" tapings in Albany, New York today. As of this writing, Fightful is looking at confirming the status of Brandon Cutler, who was reportedly one of several individuals who attempted to break up the fight. While there was perhaps an outside chance that the Bucks or Steel would be backstage at "Dynamite" this week should the ongoing investigation into the brawl have wrapped early, no one will be shocked to learn that neither Punk or Omega would be backstage. Punk is expected to miss significant time as he recovers from a torn triceps injury, while Omega is currently in Japan, alongside AEW's Michael Nakazawa, for the Tokyo Game Show.

Whether Omega will be part of promoting "AEW Fight Forever" at the TGS however is something a bit murky. Fightful also noted in their report that , while there had been plans regarding certain AEW wrestlers promoting "Fight Forever" this week, those plans may have changed following the start of the investigation. As such, it's unclear whether fans should expect Omega to be part of AEW's presentation at the convention. AEW's complete silence on the entire matter remains frustrating for most, although legal worries may be preventing any such statements. Either way, not having Omega, "Fight Forever's" creative director, present at the show could get off things to a bad start.