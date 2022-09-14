Booker T Comments On The Young Bucks Possibly Leaping To WWE

While rumors swirl concerning The Young Bucks reaching out to people at WWE about potentially making a move over, Booker T says he doesn't buy it. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," he cast doubt on the idea that one incident (namely a backstage fight following the All Out pay-per-view) could cause the AEW stars to make such a major move.

"They should be okay as far as money goes. I don't think that they're like some indie guys that are going to be looking for a job immediately because they had a fight or misunderstanding with somebody at work," Booker said.

"It just sounds so childish. It could be true, but a lot of people are just making up stories right now, and I just do not see The Young Bucks getting in touch with WWE upper management ... after they've had a kerfuffle ... with somebody at work."