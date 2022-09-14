AEW Star Accepts Jungle Boy's Dynamite Open Challenge

Earlier this afternoon, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry revealed that he had an open contract to face anyone in the AEW locker room on tonight's episode of "Dynamite." And much like Rohan answered Gondor's call all those years ago, Jay Lethal and his pals were kind enough to answer Perry's.

In an exclusive clip AEW posted to Twitter, interviewer Lexy Nair was hyping up tonight's episode of "Dynamite" when Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh walked by. And it was Dutt who initially threw down the gauntlet.

"Jungle Boy huh?" Dutt said. "I'm going to emphasize the boy. You want to throw out an open challenge, an open contract for tonight here, and Albany on Dynamite tonight, is that right? Well, let me recap things. At All Out, your best friend, your supposed best friend, choke-slammed you right into hell.

"Well you need to pick better best friends, and you need to pick better opponents. Cause I'll guarantee you one thing, my best friend accepts your challenge, and he's going to beat you tonight. That's right Jungle Boy! You're going down!"

Lethal then stepped in to put a bow on it.

"Jungle Boy thinks tonight he's going to get back into the swing of things," Lethal said. "Well Lexy, we will see about that. I don't think so."

Lethal vs. Perry joins a "Dynamite" lineup that includes Athena, replacing Hikaru Shida, and AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm taking on Dr. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. Plus, the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions feature Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara.

