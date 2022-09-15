Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit

Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name.

Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."

The post contains black and white photos from Guevara's time in AEW. Notably, the first photo is of him shaking hands with former AEW EVP and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The other photos feature him posing with the Jericho Appreciation Society as well as holding the AEW TNT Championship while being hoisted in the air by various AEW stars. Specifics about Guevara's deal with AEW are scarce, but the caption and photos paint an elegiac portrait of Guevera's time in AEW.

Guevara has been a lightning rod of controversy lately after a backstage altercation with Eddie Kingston led to Kingston getting suspended, and plans for a match between the two men scrapped. Guevara and Kingston have since reportedly mended fences.

Guevara isn't the only AEW talent whose future appears clouded in mystery. Former AEW Champion CM Punk, EVP Kenny Omega, and EVPs The Young Bucks' statuses are all in flux following a backstage altercation at AEW All Out.