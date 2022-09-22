Mick Foley Reacts To Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Win

In the modified words of Booker T, Jon Moxley is now the three-time, three-time, three-time AEW World Champion after his victory over Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last night. A man who almost became Moxley's first major rival during his WWE run, Mick Foley, is very happy with that result.

Shortly after Moxley's victory, Foley took to Twitter to offer this praise for the top dog in AEW's yard — and also a plug for his podcast.

"CONGRATULATIONS MOX! Jon Moxley gets my vote as male MVP, thus far in 2022. I talk about this pick in some detail on the next episode of Foley Is Pod," Foley tweeted.

It has been a hell of a year for Moxley, who missed the last half of 2021 and a few weeks of 2022 while he sought treatment for alcoholism. Since returning, he has arguably been the straw that's stirred the drink for AEW, as injuries, turmoil, and other roadblocks came about. He won the AEW Interim World Championship in June and went on to capture the AEW World Championship twice, while also founding the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and William Regal. The group has since added former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta to the group'.

Moxley has also remained strong outside of AEW, continuing his reign as GCW World Champion heading into an upcoming title defense against rival and former GCW Champion Nick Gage. The two will collide at GCW Fight Club weekend, with Gage's career on the line, on either October 8 or October 9.