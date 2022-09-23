Mick Foley Wants To See CM Punk Paired With Top Indie Manager

CM Punk has been in the news quite a bit over the past month, losing, then winning, then being forced to vacate the AEW World Championship after suffering an injury and taking part in a backstage altercation with other wrestlers. The issues backstage stemmed from Punk's comments during the post-All Out media scrum, where he unleashed a tirade against Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and AEW's EVPS, leading to a brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. While Punk's future in both AEW and in wrestling remains unknown, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has a suggestion for him if he does end up back in the business.

"I'm setting the table right now," Foley said on a recent episode of "Foley is Pod." "CM Punk managed by Frank the Clown. It's money, brother."

Frank the Clown is an independent professional wrestling manager, and is in a relationship with Mick's daughter, Noelle. Frank's biggest accomplishment thus far in wrestling is challenging for the GCW World Championship on September 4th, 2021, against then-champion Matt Cardona at GCW The Art of War Games. Cardona retained the title in a whopping 11 seconds before facing Jon Moxley in the main event for the title, which he lost to Moxley in under two minutes.

Punk has had a manager before — during his WWE career, he was joined for a time by Paul Heyman, who currently serves as special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman eventually turned on Punk at Money in the Bank 2013, leading to a match between Punk and former Heyman client Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Foley is Pod" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.