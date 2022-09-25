Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.

When talking to TMZ about how his return to WWE has felt, Rhodes was quick to tout his appreciation for his home promotion. "No complaints," Cody responded to a question about WWE's treatment of him since his return. He continued, "They've treated me like the house that built me, which they were."

While Cody's injury derailed his momentum, his few months as an active competitor were a sign of good things to come for "The American Nightmare" in the WWE. "It's amazing. We were back, everything was rolling so fast and then I tore my pec." Rhodes recalled. Following his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins, where Cody infamously wrestled with the injury on gruesome display, Rhodes was put on the injured list indefinitely and remains there today. Cody still looks back on his in-ring return fondly, even calling them "the best three months of his life."

Cody's future is still uncertain, with him later telling TMZ that his doctors are hesitant to give him a firm timetable for his return. Despite this, Rhodes remains optimistic about his future, wishfully declaring that he hopes to pick up where he left off when he is finally able to make yet another comeback to the WWE ring.