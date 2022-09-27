NJPW Stars Set For Match Opposite Keiji Muto On His Retirement Tour

A battle between promotions has been scheduled as a part of Keiji Muto's farewell tour.

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced via Twitter that a six-man tag team match will take place at the company's upcoming Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 event that pits NOAH stars against wrestlers from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The match will consist of NOAH's Yoshiki Inamura, Naomichi Marufuji, and Muto vs. NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe.

Tanahashi and Muto have a history in the ring that stretches back to 2005 — the pair most recently met in a main event tag team match on Night 3 of Wrestle Kingdom earlier this year, a contest that also included Kazuchika Okada and Kaito Kiyomiya. That entire show consisted of matchups between NJPW and NOAH talent, and it appears the two companies will continue working closely together.

Muto, who also performs as his legendary alter ego, The Great Muta, announced that he will be retiring from professional wrestling early next year. Before his in-ring career comes to a close, Muto is embarking on a retirement tour that will see him face off against talent both inside and outside Pro Wrestling NOAH. The legend's most recent appearance in the United States saw him come to the aid of longtime friend and rival Sting at "AEW Rampage," where he hit Buddy Matthews with his trademark green mist. It was also announced that Sting will be involved in Muto's penultimate match, set to occur on January 22, 2023. Muto's final match is currently scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome on February 21, 2023.