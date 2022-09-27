Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return

After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.

"Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my [only] training partner this past month," Gargano tweeted. "Welcome back, @CandiceLeRae!"

LeRae's contract with WWE expired in May, leaving her as a free agent while she was in the midst of maternity leave after giving birth to her and Gargano's first child, Quill, in February. Gargano made his return to the company just over a month ago after his contact expired late last year.

While LeRae has previously competed in two Women's Royal Rumble matches, her bout against Nikki A.S.H. marked her first main roster appearance in singles competition. LeRae debuted in "NXT" in May of 2017, but didn't sign a full-time contract with WWE until the following year.

During her time on the developmental brand, she challenged for the "NXT "Women's Championship several times, but would come up short on each attempt. She successfully challenged for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Indi Hartwell in May of 2021, later losing the titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in July of that year. Before joining WWE, LeRae was known as a pioneer of intergender wrestling, with memorable matches in PWG, AIW, and more.