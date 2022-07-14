For months now, wrestling fans have been speculating on the future of former WWE NXT stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, who left WWE in December 2021 and May 2022, respectively. The real-life husband-and-wife couple have largely stayed out of the public eye while raising their first child, who was born in February, but have recently started to make appearances at signings, with Gargano in particular scheduled for a notable panel at the Starrcast V fan fest later this month.

But while Gargano and LeRae’s future remains unknown, there appears to be one place they will not be going. During a “Sign-It-Live” for the Highspots Superstore that streamed on Tuesday, LeRae made an off-the-cuff remark regarding the potential of her showing back up in “NXT” under it’s rebrand of “NXT 2.0.”

“I’m told old for that anyway,” LeRae said.

LeRae seems to have been jokingly referring to reports that WWE is looking for younger, less experienced pro wrestlers as opposed to well-traveled veterans, a sentiment that was echoed by certain WWE higher-ups, who said they want to recruit wrestlers under the age of 30. LeRae, who is 36 years old and had a notable career as an independent star under her belt before signing with WWE in 2017, likely doesn’t qualify.

Regardless, LeRae shouldn’t have any trouble finding work once she is ready to jump back into the squared circle. A report shortly after LeRae’s WWE contract expired revealed that several people in power within AEW wanted to bring her into the promotion, while another report months later confirmed there was interest within the promotion.

During her run in Pro Wrestling Guerilla from 2006 to 2016, LeRae frequently wrestled against current AEW EVP’s The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), even once defeating them to become one-half of the PWG Tag Team Champions. In the past, Matt Jackson has spoken highly of LeRae, listing her as a potential wrestler he would bring into AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Highspots Superstore and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]