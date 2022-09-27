WWE Cancels Upcoming Live Event

It appears WWE has canceled its upcoming "Sunday Stunner" live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The show was originally scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Findlay Toyota Center, but TicketMaster has alerted customers of the event's cancellation, with refunds automatically being processed to those who previously purchased tickets.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the company on the cancellation or what may have prompted it. Live events in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Elmira, New York, and Eugene, Oregon, have also been canceled in recent weeks, reportedly due to poor ticket sales.

In the past, the company has canceled live events for a number of reasons, from the COVID-19 pandemic to "scheduling conflicts." It's rare for the company to make an announcement regarding the cancellation of a live event, let alone the reasoning behind it, instead leaving it to TicketMaster to inform ticket holders of their refund.

WWE first announced the Prescott Valley live event this past July, along with a slew of other tour dates throughout the fall. Earlier this year, WWE announced that its Sunday live shows would be referred to as "Sunday Stunner" events moving forward as part of the company's ongoing rebranding efforts. Along with that announcement, WWE revealed that future Saturday events would bring back the old "Saturday Night Main Event" moniker from the company's heyday. There are currently still a number of "Sunday Stunner" and "Saturday Night Main Event" shows on the books for the coming weeks, including in cities such as Sioux City, Iowa, and Dayton, Ohio.