Insight Into When AEW Will Begin Promoting Battle Of The Belts On TV

AEW's Battle of the Belts specials air four times a year on TNT. Every match on those shows features a championship on the line. The most recent Battle of the Belts saw Claudio Castagnoli defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita, Thunder Rosa defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, and Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal. All three champions retained their titles. It was the first time in three Battle of the Belts shows that no title changes occurred.

It was previously announced that the fourth Battle of the Belts event will take place on Friday, October 7, immediately following a live edition of "Rampage." Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed on Twitter when AEW will begin promoting the event on AEW television.

"AEW will start promoting Battle of the Belts on 10/7 on tomorrow's TV show," Meltzer wrote.

The September 28 edition of "Dynamite" will feature an ROH World Championship match for the second week in a row as new ROH Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against former ROH Champion Bandido. Also on the card for "Dynamite" is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match. Saraya is also scheduled to appear on the show and Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be holding a Championship Celebration Ceremony following his title win over Castagnoli last week on "Dynamite."

AEW's first two Battle of the Belts saw the TNT Championship change hands on both shows, with Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes during the first for the Interim TNT Championship and Guevara defeating Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in the second Battle of the Belts.