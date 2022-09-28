Logan Paul Hints At Big Merchandising Deal

Logan Paul is known for many things these days, some of which are good and some of which, as Donald Sutherland in "JFK" would say, are not so good. Now it appears that the YouTube sensation turned WWE star is going to be able to add yet another thing to his overcrowded and controversial resume; becoming an action figure.

Wednesday afternoon, Paul took to Twitter to post a photo of himself standing in front of a sign for Mattel, one of the largest toy manufacturing companies in the world, as well as the company that licenses WWE action figures. While Paul posted a "shh" emoji to go along with the photo, it was pretty clear to see just what he was attempting to hint at.

A WWE action figure would be the latest accolade for Paul in his short, but thus far eventful stay with the promotion. He officially signed with the company over the summer. Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat the now-fractured father and son team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio. After being betrayed by Miz following the match, Paul returned at SummerSlam, where he got his revenge by defeating Miz in singles action.

All of this set the stage for the third match of Paul's career, and potentially the biggest match he will ever have in WWE. As announced nearly two weeks ago, Paul will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he faces Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.