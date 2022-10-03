Current AEW Champion Says Bad Bunny Is Coming For Their Title

Since AEW's arrival in 2019, we have seen wrestlers from both AEW and WWE jump to opposite sides, a sight unseen since the glory days of the Monday Night Wars in the mid 1990s. One thing we've seldom seen, however, are celebrities who have appeared/wrestled for either AEW or WWE jumping ship, which makes certain tweets from AEW stars regarding Bad Bunny either much ado about nothing, or perhaps something very interesting.

Early Sunday afternoon, ROH Pure Champion and man caught between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia tweeted out a video from a Bad Bunny concert he had attended, which appeared to show Bunny pointing directly at Garcia in the crowd. The AEW star then had this to say. "Bro told me he coming for the Pure title," Garcia tweeted. Garcia and fellow AEW star Ethan Page then proceeded to joke about the Grammy Award-winning recording artist appearing in AEW, with Garcia even tweeting out emojis indicating Bunny could be opening the Forbidden Door soon. Later on, responding to a fan suggesting Bad Bunny could appear in AEW, another AEW talent, Ricky Starks, gave an interesting answer.

"Funny story about that..." Starks tweeted. Wrestling fans of course know Bad Bunny from his appearances in WWE, which include a victory with Damien Priest over John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 37, and an appearance in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. While Bunny hasn't been seen in WWE since, a report shortly after the Rumble suggested he was considered a part of the WWE family and that there was a place for him there whenever his schedule permitted. It's unclear if Bunny would have any interest in wrestling for AEW, or if he's a fan of the promotion.